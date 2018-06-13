This could be the dual camera Sony Xperia XZ3 in the flesh

With the “regular” Xperia XZ2 out for a couple of months now, and the XZ2 Premium scheduled for a commercial global release sometime this summer, you’d think Sony was just about done unveiling high-end Android smartphones for the year.

But out of nowhere, a list of specifications combining key XZ2 and XZ2 Premium features surfaced online last week, claiming to preview a 5.7-inch FHD+ Xperia XZ3 with dual rear-facing cameras.

An unknown prototype fitting that description may have now leaked in blurry live images, although it remains unclear if this handset is slated to carry XZ3 or XZ2s branding. Either way, if it’s indeed a legit pre-release unit and not some sort of a dummy or clone, the dual cam new flagship should probably see daylight at IFA Berlin in late August.

That shiny glass back sure looks familiar, and the same goes for the somewhat unusual fingerprint scanner placement, but the two primary shooters are obviously not identical to the ones found on the XZ2 Premium.

Otherwise, very few design changes are to be expected, with relatively thick bezels still surrounding a tall 2:1 screen, and the same old side-mounted buttons similarly located as before. At least for the time being, this thing doesn’t seem worthy of the Xperia XZ3 moniker. But who knows if it’s even real?