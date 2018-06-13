Samsung Gear S4 battery will get 24 percent larger battery than Gear S3

Samsung is on the bigger battery boat against when it comes to bringing on the future. While the Galaxy Note 7 battery explosion debacle slowed down growth of capacity in 2017’s flagships, but this year, the company is going big — the Galaxy Note 9 is said to approach or even touch the 4,000mAh mark, a place no other phone in the series has yet to do.

Another bigger battery is also coming soon, this one in what may either be the Gear S4 or the Galaxy Watch. It’s a piece of relatively good news about the wearable after speculation over whether the device would sport Google’s Wear OS was subdued after what turned out to be a mistaken observation at Samsung headquarters.

Weibo-based tech analyst Ice Universe has posted that the Gear S4’s battery will have a capacity of 470mAh, larger than the Gear S3’s 380mAh for both its Wi-Fi and LTE versions. If it proves true, that’s a 24 percent increase in capacity.

If the watch sticks with the standby Tizen OS that Samsung has nurtured, it’s likely that we’ll definitely see an increase in cycle life. If Wear OS is on-board, that may put things into a different groove. We’ll still have to see.