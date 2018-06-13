Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Note 9 and the fact that it may get a 4000 mAh battery thanks to the placement of the camera and the fingerprint reader. Then we talk about Samsung and LG as they are working on bone conduction technology to get rid of bezels and the notch with their next flagships.The Vivo Nex has been announced and it has great specifications, along with a 91% screen to body ratio with no notch and it will launch shortly. Then we talk about the Snapchat Spectacles which are already available on Amazon for $150 but sadly didn’t get a redesign. We end today’s show with BOGO deals for the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus for Father’s Day.

Stories:

– Battery size may be determining factor in Galaxy Note 9 dual-camera orientation

– Galaxy S10, LG G8 may get bone conduction technology to kill the notch

– Vivo NEX S with Snapdragon 845 and SD710-powered NEX slowly come into focus

– Snapchat’s new Spectacles now on Amazon

– Best Buy gets in on the BOGO craze with two for one Verizon iPhone deal