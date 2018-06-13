Android

Galaxy Note 9 announcement date and battery size rumors start gaining traction


We’re a little over a couple of months away from the one-year anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 announcement, while September 15 will mark exactly 12 months from the S Pen-wielding 6.3-incher’s commercial debut.

Naturally, we already (think we) know a great deal about the Galaxy Note 9, which has long been rumored to see daylight slightly earlier than usual. Specifically, on August 2 or 9 in New York, according to a couple of semi-reliable tipsters, with Bloomberg leaning toward the latter date a little while ago, and now The Korea Herald further lending credence to the same theory.

An unnamed “industry source” tells the English-language Korean newspaper that August 9 is a “likely” date for Samsung’s next flagship phone “unpacking”, which might suggest the Note 9 release schedule is not etched in stone yet.

What’s pretty much guaranteed is the presence of a physical, traditional fingerprint scanner below a horizontal dual rear camera setup, making way for a truly gargantuan battery matching a jumbo-sized 6.4-inch or so “Infinity Display.”

Just like the potential August 9 announcement date, a 4000mAh battery is gaining traction today, thanks to Twitter leaker Ice universe, who is “100% sure” that’s the correct number. If so, the Galaxy Note 9 could eclipse both the Note 8 and GS9+ in running times between charges, as last fall’s hero device packs a 3300mAh juicer, bumped up to 3500mAh capacity on this spring’s 6.2-inch flagship.

