Artist renderings of Pixel 3 XL in black, white and blue

What’s real is real, the rumors are rumors and if it looks like art, it’s probably art. But the usual progression in the mobile tech space for all these points is usually that the leaks come first, then the artists try to get as close to what might become reality as possibility when it comes to imaging watches, tablets and smartphones.

So here we go again: two pieces of artwork have come up from PhoneDesigner on Twitter. The first artwork gives a skeumorphic view of what Google’s Pixel 3 XL may look like come launch time in the fall.

A more accurate version of the #Pixel3XL

(based on the latest leaks) pic.twitter.com/l7AluJbRde — Phone Designer (@PhoneDesigner) June 12, 2018

Recent leaks of the display design and a photo tour helped in creating the picture.

PhoneDesigner then decided to splash some of the traditional Pixel 2 XL colors onto their work, including the “Panda” and “Kinda Blue” takes, though we have no idea if Google will want to change things up this year.

Some possible color variants of the #Pixel3XL pic.twitter.com/bD7zNsXjI5 — Phone Designer (@PhoneDesigner) June 12, 2018

It’s better than staring out blurry, pixelated photos like these:

Google is reported to be crafting the design entirely in-house.