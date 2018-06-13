The LG G7 ThinQ is the company’s latest and greatest, and already available in most markets, including the US. However, the LG V30S ThinQ has a couple of things that still speak in its favor, especially if you’re among those who dislike the notch.

Add to that the fact that, unlike the G7, the LG V30S sports an OLED display, and this six-incher is still an attractive phone. It packs 128 gigs of storage in addition to 6GB RAM, and the Snapdragon 835 processor powering it is still packing quite a punch.

However, what truly speaks in its favor, at least today, and lasting for 24 hours, is the 35% discount B&H offers. You can save $330 from the original price of $929.99 on this North American variant supporting GSM and CDMA/4G LTE Wireless Connectivity.

Deal ends June 13, 11:59:59PM EST, so if you want to take advantage of it, make sure you act quickly!