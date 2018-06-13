Analyst believes LCD iPhone production fast-tracked by a month

There was a recent rumor claiming that Apple’s display suppliers were having a hard time increasing yields of LCD panels shaped to the iPhone X’s design — product would be used in what’s supposedly the most affordable of three iPhone models set to launch this September.

New word from the street seems to ease off of the delay-mongering. Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt has written in a note that the LCD iPhone will head to production “a month earlier than previously expected” in the words of AppleInsider. We don’t know what this expectation is relative to, so make of it what you will.

The analyst predicts the variant to be the most popular against two more expensive, more colorful and more power-efficient OLED versions. All new models are expected to tally up to 85 million shipments in the second half of this year.

Apple is also said to be changing its supplier for its power adapters for iPhones and iPads to Power Integrations from NXP Semiconductors and ON Semiconductor. This move may also be considered a quiet snub against Qualcomm, which Apple is accusing of anticompetitive behavior, as it nears closure of its acquisition of NXP.

The company will apparently support 5 volt/3 ampere (15 watt) rates and 9V/2A (18W) rates, besting the current top rates of 5V/2A (10W). The motive? “Support more applications, provider a quicker recharge, and better compete with Android OEMs.” Prior rumors have said about as much in terms of charging rates. Leaks have shown designs for a USB-C power adapter, though the device will still charge through the Lightning port.

Broadcom, would-be owner of Qualcomm, is also reportedly getting snubbed for Texas Instruments for the wireless charging component on this year’s LCD iPhone model.