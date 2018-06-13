Android

iPhone X 2018 rumors include USB-C, OPPO Find X & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about rumors of this year’s iPhones ditching the lightning connector and going for a USB-C Port. Then we talk about the Oppo Find X as we hear rumors of great camera capabilities as well as ultra fast charging, it is set to launch next week. E3 is happening and Nintendo is stealing the show, Fortnite is available for download on the eStore and we get a launch date for Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Then we talk about the Silk White Limited Edition OnePlus 6 as it is available again but selling super fast. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
2019 iPhones rumored to finally ditch Lightning for USB-C
OPPO Find X confirmed with 5x dual camera zoom, Super VOOC Flash Charge
Silk White OnePlus 6 back in stock for a limited time
Yet another eBay deal brings the Galaxy Note 8 price down to only $600

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!