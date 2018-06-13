Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about rumors of this year’s iPhones ditching the lightning connector and going for a USB-C Port. Then we talk about the Oppo Find X as we hear rumors of great camera capabilities as well as ultra fast charging, it is set to launch next week. E3 is happening and Nintendo is stealing the show, Fortnite is available for download on the eStore and we get a launch date for Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Then we talk about the Silk White Limited Edition OnePlus 6 as it is available again but selling super fast. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– 2019 iPhones rumored to finally ditch Lightning for USB-C

– OPPO Find X confirmed with 5x dual camera zoom, Super VOOC Flash Charge

– Silk White OnePlus 6 back in stock for a limited time

– Yet another eBay deal brings the Galaxy Note 8 price down to only $600