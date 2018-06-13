Mainly focused on in-depth activity tracking and professional workout motivation, Garmin’s robust wearable devices can do most of the things the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of, except for standalone voice calls.

With today’s introduction of the Vivoactive 3 Music, the American company specializing in GPS technology in addition to wearables has two products allowing runners, cyclists, swimmers and multi-sport athletes to take their tunes on the road with them.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music caters to an audience that takes fitness slightly less seriously than the Forerunner family’s followers, thus fetching a reasonable $299.99. That’s 50 bucks higher than the current price of the “standard” Vivoactive 3, and the only apparent upgrade is a music player compatible with songs downloaded from streaming services like iHeartRadio.

Deezer support is also “coming soon” (for offline playlist downloads only), or you can transfer music directly from a computer to your GPS smartwatch. “Up to” 500 songs can be stored on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music, and alas, there’s no word on upcoming compatibility with Spotify or Apple Music.

Still, if you’re into athletic activities, it’s hard to compete against this bad boy at $300. You get top-notch Elevate wrist-based heart rate monitoring technology providing VO2 max and fitness age estimations, more than 15 preloaded sports apps with predefined workout programs and full customization, not to mention pretty impressive battery life.

Namely, up to 7 days in “smartwatch mode”, 13 hours with the built-in GPS chip turned on, and around 5 hours in “GPS mode” with music. Oh, and even though wrist payments are not particularly popular yet, you also get full Garmin Pay functionality.