Even though Samsung is certainly looking at a (small) drop in Q2 operating profits, largely due to Galaxy S9 sales widely described as sluggish thus far, it’s probably not too late to turn things around and return to growth by the end of the year.

Before the Note 9 arrives with minimal design revisions and a big battery capacity upgrade, the S9 and S9+ may need more aggressive discounts and deals to boost their mainstream appeal.

At the very least, you should be able to score respectable markdowns for more than 24 hours. $170 instant savings definitely sounds tempting, especially with an additional $20-worth freebie thrown in at no extra cost.

You can also choose a Midnight Black, Lilac Purple or Titanium Gray GSM unlocked Galaxy S9 at the new special price of $610, clear Avoda TPU case included, and B&H Photo Video will cover your nationwide shipping costs, as well as offer a limited one-year warranty across the board.

The retailer’s warranty is obviously what sets this deal apart from $600 or so eBay listings by otherwise trusted, top-rated sellers. Keep in mind you’ll be getting an international SM-G9600 variant with dual SIM support here, as well as Exynos 9810 processing power and US-compatible LTE connectivity for GSM networks like T-Mobile and AT&T.

Of course, if you’d rather own the North American model, and don’t mind spending $720 outright, you can get the Galaxy S9 bundled with a free Gear 360 VR camera from Best Buy.