Aubrey Plaza is lead star of LG G7 ThinQ ad campaign in US

LG’s marketing campaign for the latest and biggest Android phone has gotten off to a strong start in Korea with boy band BTS sharing what they like about the new device. As for the US, we get comedienne Aubrey Plaza stunt-crashing through a wall and trying to convince “Ryan” to switch out his slow phone for a new one — specifically, the G7 ThinQ.

The main 30-second spot shows all of this off as well as one of the phone’s differentiators: being able to say “Hey Google” and then ask it to take a selfie — which, in our current environment of Google being this giant data overlord that’s perceived to be becoming evil, may be a feature that will turn out to be a bad idea in retrospect.

The mention of the “slow” old phone also gives a tip off to iPhone owners who have had their device’s performance throttled down by Apple.

Single-topic 10-second cuts have also been cut with focuses on AI Cam and the Boombox speaker features. The key question to viewers: “What’s it gonna take for you to switch to LG?”

We suspect that these spots will take to air on television if they have not yet already. The Plaza commercial has been seeded on Twitter where it has already gotten 1.57 million impressions in a day.