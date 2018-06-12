Third time’s the charm: Verizon begins Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Oreo updates at last
Verizon’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners may have grown tired of hearing this, but it looks like it’s finally happening. Big Red has just made those Android Oreo release notes public for the third time, and something tells us they won’t get removed in the near future… for a change.
That’s because the largest American carrier’s customers are actually reporting receiving the updates over-the-air, replacing outdated Nougat software goodies with their 8.0 follow-ups.
Alas, the Android security patch level is still dated April 1 after the actual OS promotion, although that obviously doesn’t make all the Oreo-based add-ons, enhancements and optimizations any less sweeter.
We’re mainly talking background limits, Autofill functionality, easier multitasking with Picture-in-Picture mode, app notification dots, as well as several Samsung-specific tweaks and UI improvements, like Dual Messenger capabilities, high contrast keyboard options and a new SmartThings app.
Let’s just hope Verizon took all this time to iron out prospective kinks, making sure random reboots are not a problem, and general system stability is at the very least adequate. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are already more than two years old, which means official Android P updates are pretty much out of the question.
Meanwhile, as AT&T skillfully managed to beat Verizon to the punch, the ball is now firmly in T-Mobile and Sprint’s courts.