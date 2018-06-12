Sony Xperia XZ2 scores Android P Beta 2 update with enhanced stability
Sony is far from the world’s most popular Android smartphone vendor nowadays, but in terms of software support, HMD Global is probably the only mobile device manufacturer capable of holding a candle to the Japanese OEM.
After already sending official Oreo updates to every single mid and high-end Xperia that could have ever hoped to receive the latest major OS promotion, Android P development work seems to be progressing well for the XZ2.
The next big version of Google’s market-leading platform is likely to be generally released a couple of months down the line, but previews have kicked off back in March. The first beta quality build made its way to a number of Pixel and non-Pixel devices a few weeks ago, and now it’s time for some extra stability.
A whole bunch of Xperia XZ2 issues are fixed with the Android P Beta 2 update, which existing testers can effortlessly get over-the-air. If you’re only now enrolling in Sony’s developer preview program, you’ll need to follow the instructions detailed here.
Either way, you should still expect a certain degree of system instability, don’t forget to back up your data, and send feedback regarding any small thing that may require ironing out, optimizing, enhancing or overhauling. Oh, and by the way, the GSM unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 continues to slowly drop its MSRP, from $800 to around $750 and now $700.