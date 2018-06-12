SIlk White OnePlus 6 back in stock for a limited time

For a limited time, the Silk White color of the OnePlus 6 is available on the company’s site in most regions (including the United States and Canada) in the 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration for US$579/CA$769.

The Silk White color was initially available for mere hours when sales began on June 5 and has been available again since 10am Eastern today. The company had pre-announced. Product should ship out within three days.

We’re still waiting on new stock of the 256GB variant to come in, so you’ll have to wait until you can dispense with your US$629 to get one in Midnight Black.