As the Galaxy Note 9 approaches, and it becomes clearer and clearer fans of Samsung’s S Pen-wielding flagship smartphone family will be dealt more of the same general design language and only slightly upgraded specs, the Note 8 is likely to turn into a must-buy. That is, if you’ve managed to hold off purchasing the 6.3-inch “Infinity Display” powerhouse.

Currently sold for $750 unlocked after a $200 markdown on its manufacturer’s US website, or $720 outright over at T-Mobile, the black, gold and gray Galaxy Note 8 can also be bought from a top-rated eBay seller for just $599.99.

This is a new all-time low price for the Exynos 8895 variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space. We’re talking the factory unlocked, international SM-N950F model, which you can use on your favorite GSM network nationwide.

Self-labeled “pioneering Ecommerce company” Sobeonline1 guarantees you’ll be getting a “brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged item in its original packaging”, with no extra cost charged for “standard” US shipping, but also no valid warranty included.

That’s the big “catch”, which will no doubt put off plenty of prudent bargain hunters. Then again, 600 bucks for this bad boy, available in your choice of three colors, is a pretty irresistible deal. Of course, if you do manage to resist the temptation, you could score the Galaxy Note 8 even cheaper in the very near future. Just make sure you don’t get stuck in an endless loop of indecision.