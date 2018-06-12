Far from the most exciting product family unveiled by Huawei this year, the MediaPad M5 even played second fiddle at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona back in February to the ultra-powerful, ultra-slim MateBook X Pro.

The Windows 10 laptop managed to beat the latest trio of Android-based iPad Pro rivals to the US market last month, but now the MediaPad M5 8.4, M5 10.8 and M5 Pro 10.8 are also up for grabs at Amazon and Newegg.

Just as promised, the three Oreo-running slates are very competitively priced, ranging from $319 to $449. The Pro model is obviously the costliest, although the only thing that separates it from the $359 non-Pro 10.8-incher is a “lightweight and ergonomically designed” M-Pen stylus equipped with “world-class 4096-level pressure sensitivity.”

All three Huawei MediaPad M5 variants come packing octa-core Kirin 960 processing power, as well as a hefty 4GB RAM, with 64GB internal storage space offered across the board, and identically sharp 2K QHD (2560 x 1600) screens with ClariVu technology for vivid colors and beautifully defined contrasts.

These are also the “first tablets in the world to adopt a 2.5D curved glass display”, which contributes to a design that’s both elegant and practical, with a “high-quality” metal body and reinforced edges.

Of course, the larger tabs carry a larger 7500mAh battery, promising up to 12 hours of endurance time between charges, but the 5100mAh cell inside the 8.4-incher is no pushover either, purportedly lasting 11 hours before needing a recharge.

Harman Kardon is in charge of optimizing the premium sound delivered by the MediaPad M5 8.4’s two speakers, not to mention the 10.8-incher’s quad speaker setup. Last but not least, if you want to get some work done on the fly, the jumbo-sized versions can “create a familiar Desktop View experience”, also supporting physical keyboard connectivity with a Pogo-Pin port.