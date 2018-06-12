Other OS

Fortnite Battle Royale debuts free for Nintendo Switch

At E3, Epic Games and Nintendo have announced that “Fortnite Battle Royale” will launch free for the Switch convertible console from today.

The 100-player online free-for-all combat game will join its iterations on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and iOS in terms of gameplay, content, events and updates. It had gained plenty of traction during its months-long early access phase last year before it went free-to-play this year.

Publisher Tencent announced during its June earnings call that the immensely popular MMO has a monthly active user base of 40 million and had made $296 million in April, up nearly one-third from just the month before. This move should bloom those numbers even further.

Epic Games is working on a version of Fortnite for Android and expect to release it this summer.

