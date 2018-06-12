iOS

Best Buy gets in on the BOGO craze with two for one Verizon iPhone deal

If you have a mobile tech-passionate dad and want to get both him and yourself a hot new phone at a great price ahead of this year’s Father’s Day, Best Buy can now hook you up with a similar deal as Verizon or T-Mobile.

In fact, the hugely popular US retailer is partnering with the nation’s largest wireless service provider to put Apple’s iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus on a classic BOGO sale. That essentially means you can buy one unit and get the second free of charge, although nothing’s ever that simple.

In this particular case, the most important detail to keep in mind is that you’re looking at maximum savings of $699.99. Thus, if you’re in the market for a 64GB iPhone 8 configuration, you’ll actually score that bad boy for free, as long as you pay for an Apple device of greater or equal value.

If you want something bigger, pricier or capable of accommodating more data as your second unit, you’ll need to settle for the $700 discount and cough up the rest. You’re obviously free to mix and match different versions of the latest iPhone generation, but the free or marked-down item has to be of equal or lesser value to the one you’ll be paying monthly installments for.

That’s right, this entire affair is only valid with Verizon device payment plans, and the special offer requires activation of one new service line. You also need to hurry, as the deal is set to expire on Saturday, June 16, right before Father’s Day. Oh, and by the way, every single 64 gig variant is $50 off to begin with, while 256GB models cost $150 less than usual.

