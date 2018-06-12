Apple Watch, Galaxy, Sony and Moto phones on sale at B&H Photo until June 17
From now until June 17, B&H Photo is running several discounts on many mobile tech items we’re all interested in with savings anywhere from $15 to up to $170.
If Apple’s your groove, you can get discounts on the latest Apple Watch and iPad 9.7. Plus, there’s also price cuts on Galaxy S9, Moto X4 and Sony Xperia phones as well as the latest Fitbit watches.
Most of these these deals last through to June 17 — we’ll label which one isn’t — and you can get at them by clicking the links below.
- Apple Watch Series 3: Save up to $50 and get a free Belkin band
- iPad 9.7 (6th generation, 32GB): Save $30 ($299) — Expires June 13!
- Galaxy S9 (Unlocked, dual-SIM): Save $170 ($609.99)
- Moto X4: Save $100 ($299.99)
- Sony Xperia XZ2: Save $100 ($699.99)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact: Save $50 ($599.99)
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium: Save $100 ($529.99)
- Sony Xperia XZ1: Save $100 ($399.99)
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact: Save $150 ($399.99)
- Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra: Save $50 ($319.99)
- Fitbit Charge 2: Save $30 ($119.95)
- Fitbit Ionic: Save $50 ($249.95)
