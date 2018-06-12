Android

Apple Watch, Galaxy, Sony and Moto phones on sale at B&H Photo until June 17

From now until June 17, B&H Photo is running several discounts on many mobile tech items we’re all interested in with savings anywhere from $15 to up to $170.

If Apple’s your groove, you can get discounts on the latest Apple Watch and iPad 9.7. Plus, there’s also price cuts on Galaxy S9, Moto X4 and Sony Xperia phones as well as the latest Fitbit watches.

Most of these these deals last through to June 17 — we’ll label which one isn’t — and you can get at them by clicking the links below.

