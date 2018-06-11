Snapchat’s new Spectacles now on Amazon

Snapchat’s second chance at hardware may have come in the form of sunglasses, but the social media network is batting at any chance it gets to extend its reach and reclaim a lead it once had in self-destructive messaging and story-telling.

In the case of its second-generation Spectacles, they have finally made it onto a marketplace where people can see them: Amazon. Just as they were in vending machines and on its own dedicated website, Snapchat’s Spectacles are $149.99 on the new site. However, there are only three frame-and-lens combinations here instead of six. Those who are eligible to participate in Amazon’s rewards and loyalty programs like Prime can do so, though Spectacles.com does ship products within two days.

Spectacles allow users to record circular video clips or pictures and immediately post them to their Snapchat account through their Bluetooth-connected phone. This new-generation device is all-around slimmer, water-resistant and generally more robust than its predecessor.