Paperwork for Nokia 5.1 has been filed at FCC

Of the three refreshes HMD Global made to the Nokia smartphone lineup made nearly two weeks ago, the Nokia 2.1 seemed like it would be the only one to cross over to the United States — it even had US Dollar pricing to boot while the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 were on Euros. Since then, however, we’ve seen glimmers of hope. The Nokia 3.1 was recently listed at B&H Photo, for example.

Now, the FCC has taken in cellular paperwork for what looks to be the Nokia 5.1. What that paperwork entails has both good and bad news for Nokia phone lovers stateside.

A chart within one of the filings points out four different variants under the model umbrella. TA-1075 and TA-1061 look to serve Europe with their band compatibility while TA-1088 and TA-1081 at least support US cellular bands — oddly enough, Europeans get NFC while the others don’t. TA-1088 and TA-1075 are dual-SIM variants while the others are single-SIM. All come in memory configurations of 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

There’s no guarantee that an FCC paper will lead to US retail carriage of this Android One phone, but given the support for bands 2, 4 and 12, we’d definitely keep our fingers crossed.