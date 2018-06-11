OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS 5.1.6 OTA update with front camera Portrait Mode
If you’re hoping to get your hands on a snazzy Silk White OnePlus 6 edition in around 24 hours, or have already purchased the “notchy” speedster in your favorite color, you should be happy to hear about the latest software update rolling out OTA as we speak.
Those of you who bought the phone shortly after its global May 22 debut probably remember a (not so) minor launch-day UI revision was released with a notch-hiding option as a highlight, and now another big feature is being enabled.
While the OnePlus 6 only carries two cameras on its back, the single front-facing shooter can also perform a little portrait magic to “add a dash of personality to your shots.” Well, it can now, thanks to OxygenOS 5.1.6, which makes applying a “stunning depth-of-field effect” to your self-portraits a piece of cake.
The 5.1.6 OS promotion brings a number of other system optimizations and general bug fixes to the table as well, including a battery percentage indicator in the status bar, “improved ringtone volume and sound quality”, the ability to schedule DND mode, dual 4G functionality, “optimized power consumption and improved system stability.”
Call clarity is also “optimized”, “stability issues for Dual SIM cards” are ironed out, and VoLTE services are supported for customers of India’s Idea Cellular mobile network operator.
All in all, that’s a pretty lengthy changelog and those are some substantial changes, add-ons and optimizations for a smartphone that’s barely a few weeks old.