Motorola clearing house with sales on Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5S Plus, more

The Moto G6 and Moto E5 are just starting to make their ways to consumers, but the summer is nigh and the flagships are still to come from Motorola. So, as the company has done on occasion — that last occasion being literally just days ago — it’s time for another sale.

Admittedly, we’re getting the same prices on a lot of these products as when the last time Motorola loosened its purse strings, but there are a couple of bigger double-dips to look out for here. Heck, if you consider the Moto Z2 Force in black on AT&T a deal at $399, you might want to just go for it.

Match your magic number to the product that might best suit you:

All these deals last until June 30 — except for the Moto E4 Plus deals, which last until June 23. There are also plenty of Moto Mod deals to go along with these phones, so click the source link below to get at them.