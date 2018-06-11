Huawei Mate 20 could get a 7-inch OLED display from Samsung

The Mate 10 Pro was the first smartphone from Huawei to pull out a display in the extra-tall 2:1 aspect ratio. At 6 inches, the overall size of the phone was comparable to a phone with a traditional 16:9 display of around 5.5 inches. But if rumors are to be believed, the Mate series could be headed well and truly back into phablet territory.

The Bell out of South Korea is reporting from industry sources that the Chinese manufacturer is contacting Samsung Display for supplies of 6.9-inch flat OLED panels to be implemented into a commercial product for release this holiday season or in the first quarter of 2019. While the Mate 20 series is projected to be out at this time, we don’t know if these panels will be on either Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro or even both.

A near-7-inch display of any pixel technology would be the largest yet on a smartphone as the Galaxy Note 8 has and an upcoming iPhone model this year would average to 6.4 inches across. Analysts believe that Huawei may be able to differentiate itself in its home market with the move.

Ultimately, the design of the phone will be a key item to watch out for over the coming months as we see how the company will accommodate for a 2:1 phablet.