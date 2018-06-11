Android

Huawei Mate 20 could get a 7-inch OLED display from Samsung

Contents
Advertisement

Huawei Mate 10 Pro review rebuttal

The Mate 10 Pro was the first smartphone from Huawei to pull out a display in the extra-tall 2:1 aspect ratio. At 6 inches, the overall size of the phone was comparable to a phone with a traditional 16:9 display of around 5.5 inches. But if rumors are to be believed, the Mate series could be headed well and truly back into phablet territory.

The Bell out of South Korea is reporting from industry sources that the Chinese manufacturer is contacting Samsung Display for supplies of 6.9-inch flat OLED panels to be implemented into a commercial product for release this holiday season or in the first quarter of 2019. While the Mate 20 series is projected to be out at this time, we don’t know if these panels will be on either Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro or even both.

A near-7-inch display of any pixel technology would be the largest yet on a smartphone as the Galaxy Note 8 has and an upcoming iPhone model this year would average to 6.4 inches across. Analysts believe that Huawei may be able to differentiate itself in its home market with the move.

Ultimately, the design of the phone will be a key item to watch out for over the coming months as we see how the company will accommodate for a 2:1 phablet.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
The Bell
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, components, Display, Huawei, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, News, OLED, phablets, Rumors, Samsung, Samsung Display
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.