Globally released around seven months ago, the Mate 10 Pro is no longer Huawei’s very best smartphone. Then again, some people may still hate the notch so much that they’re willing to overlook this bad boy’s “omission” of a third rear-facing camera only to get a “cleaner”, more uniform design.

Besides, if you live in the US, you’d probably be foolish to choose an “international” P20 Pro with no valid regional warranty over the GSM unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro officially sold by the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and B&H Photo Video. Especially now that all these authorized retailers offer the heftiest discount yet.

Priced at $800 when it finally made its US commercial debut, the no-notch Kirin 970 powerhouse was quickly marked down to $700, then $650, a tag that stuck for a good couple of months or so.

An extra $100 in savings is currently available, and there’s no word on an expiration date for the latest nationwide deal. You might want to hurry, though, as Amazon seems to have already run out of Titanium Gray and Mocha Brown inventory.

The Midnight Blue model is still in stock at $549.99, while Best Buy sells the phone at its special price in Titanium Gray only. B&H has the Mocha and Blue ready for immediate shipping, and finally, Newegg also throws in a free pair of $35-worth Motorola Pulse Escape over-ear Bluetooth headphones with gray or blue Huawei Mate 10 Pro purchases at $550.