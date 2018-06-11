TCL’s second QWERTY keyboard-reviving BlackBerry-branded effort is here, officially priced at $649 for a US commercial rollout later this month, which means it’s a pretty good time to buy… the KEY2’s predecessor.

So what if the BlackBerry KEYone is more than a year old? Its exceptional battery is ageless, and if you’re into mobile productivity and security, this bad boy is still among the world’s two best Android smartphones.

On top of it all, of course, the already discounted $500 price is now further marked down to $399.99 at Best Buy with unlocked support for GSM carriers. Even better, if you’re a Verizon faithful and don’t have a problem activating the handset right off the bat on the nation’s largest network, you can save an additional 50 bucks.

Meanwhile, the Verizon-only CDMA unlocked variant fetches $399.99 on Amazon, while the AT&T and T-Mobile-compatible GSM model sells for $463 at the time of this writing. A standard one-year warranty is provided across the board, but keep in mind this is the silver edition we’re talking about here, packing 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space.

The all-black BlackBerry KEYone, with 4 gigs of memory and twice the entry-level local digital hoarding room, still costs $549.99 at Best Buy, while a visually similar but technologically humbler AT&T-locked version starts at $16.67 a month, or $499.99 outright.