Unlike Verizon, AT&T is genuinely rolling out Oreo updates for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
AT&T is not usually the first US carrier to send major software updates to popular Android phones, but after beating the other three big wireless service providers to the punch as far as Oreo for the Galaxy Note 8 was concerned, the same seems to be the case with the S7 and S7 Edge.
Believe it or not, Verizon fooled its subscribers the second time last week, once again making the Android 8.0 release notes public without actually starting the OS promotion for the Galaxy S7 duo.
The changelogs are once again gone, with “current software update benefits” including merely April 1 security patches at the time of this writing. Ironically, AT&T still lists Android 7.0 Nougat as the latest G930A and G935A software makeover, despite multiple reports coming in over the weekend of actual, witness-based, evidence-supported OTA upgrades.
As you might expect, you’ll need quite a bit of free storage space to accommodate both Android 8.0 Oreo and Samsung Experience 9.0 goodies, add-ons and system optimizations. Specifically, around 1.8 gigs, according to a couple of sources.
The “new” security patch level will be dated April 1, which is clearly not ideal, but compared to Verizon’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners, those on AT&T rocking one of Samsung’s early 2016 flagship handsets really don’t have much to complain about.