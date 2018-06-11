While there’s still no official word of US availability for the higher-end, iPhone X-inspired ZenFone 5 and 5Z variants, the humbler, no-notch 5Q is already shipping from a couple of authorized regional retailers.

We’re talking about Best Buy and B&H Photo Video, the former of which only seems to sell the GSM unlocked Asus ZenFone 5Q in “Midnight Black”, whereas the latter carries both black and white models.

Meanwhile, over on Amazon, where pre-orders have been live for a couple of weeks with a somewhat surreal July 31 delivery estimate, the 6-inch handset is now listed as “temporarily out of stock”, although you can still order it and receive it “when available.”

No matter where you choose to take your business, you’re asked to cough up $299, which feels pretty reasonable for a well-rounded mid-range affair with a whopping four cameras and “edge-to-edge” 2:1 Full HD+ display.

Of course, the bezels are far from imperceptible, but Asus still claims the ZenFone 5Q, also known as the ZenFone 5 Lite, manages to squeeze a 6-inch screen in a traditional 5.5-inch body.

As far as the quad-cam setup is concerned, it’s obviously not as impressive as the Huawei P20 Pro’s identical shooter total, featuring primary 20MP front and 16MP rear sensors paired with a wide-angle lens a pop for everything from selfies to “wefies”, action shots, portraits, landscapes and 4K UHD videos in perfect decent clarity.

Snazzy and shiny, with glass all over, the Asus ZenFone 5Q also packs a respectable Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and 3300mAh battery. That’s not bad at all for a measly three Benjamins.