Nokia 5.1 Plus put in renders with notched, extra-tall display and dual cameras

The Nokia 5.1 was announced late last month as a better bang-for-buck gateway device to a few premium features. It had a wider screen with full HD resolution and a single 16-megapixel rear camera.

But what if HMD Global took that 5.1, made it bigger and added a camera to it? That could be what it is doing, according to renders sourced from Steve Hemmerstoffer and OnLeaks and delivered by TigerMobiles. Renders of the device as well as a video have popped up along with some key pieces of information.

The device, at 149.5 x 71.9 x 8.8mm (including camera bump), will fit a 5.7-inch extra-tall display, though with a slight chin and a notch cramping the space up. The Nokia 5.1, on the other hand, has a 5.5-inch extra-tall display unobstructed from any design elements.

The only phone that HMD has put a notch on so far is the Nokia X6. We’re a little doubtful as to whether it will expand to the United States and other markets, but the year 2018 is still young.

In the meantime, you can hit the source link below this story for more pictures.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
Tiger
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Design, Display, dual cameras, HMD Global, Leaks, News, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, notch, Renders, Rumors
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.