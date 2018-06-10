Nokia 5.1 Plus put in renders with notched, extra-tall display and dual cameras

The Nokia 5.1 was announced late last month as a better bang-for-buck gateway device to a few premium features. It had a wider screen with full HD resolution and a single 16-megapixel rear camera.

But what if HMD Global took that 5.1, made it bigger and added a camera to it? That could be what it is doing, according to renders sourced from Steve Hemmerstoffer and OnLeaks and delivered by TigerMobiles. Renders of the device as well as a video have popped up along with some key pieces of information.

The device, at 149.5 x 71.9 x 8.8mm (including camera bump), will fit a 5.7-inch extra-tall display, though with a slight chin and a notch cramping the space up. The Nokia 5.1, on the other hand, has a 5.5-inch extra-tall display unobstructed from any design elements.

The only phone that HMD has put a notch on so far is the Nokia X6. We’re a little doubtful as to whether it will expand to the United States and other markets, but the year 2018 is still young.

In the meantime, you can hit the source link below this story for more pictures.