Android

Leaked Pixel 3 XL had a legitimate Google logo on it

Contents
Advertisement

If you were doubting that the recent photo leak of the Google Pixel 3 XL was any bit real, you were probably pointing to the logo stamp appearing at the bottom of the rear of the phone — that doesn’t look like a Google ‘G’ to us. But while anything can be faked or be completely unrelated to anything we’re talking about, here’s just a bit of assurance to say that that leak was a pretty good snapshot of what’s going on in Mountain View.

9to5Google did some digging around on Google’s The Keyword blog and found that the non-G logo — a semi-circle-shaped ‘E’ meeting with its mirrored self — has appeared in a post called “The She Word: going behind hardware design with Ivy Ross.” In one of the photos featured in the piece, we find a table of Pixel 2 prototypes with some sensitive logomarks censored, presumably to keep prototype securities hidden.

Well, except for this one.

Which totally looks like the one featured on the Pixel 3 XL that was found.

So, there’s some precedent for that weirdo symbol to appear in Google’s workflow. That should make it easier for us to track future Google hardware updates shot in clandestine environs.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
9to5Google
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
branding, Google, Leaks, News, oops, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Prototype, Rumors, Trademark
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.