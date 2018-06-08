Even as it continues to expand and ramp up its ambitions and retail presence across Europe, the world’s number four smartphone vendor remains primarily focused on the two largest markets out there.

Of course, one just so happens to be Xiaomi’s homeland, while the other is currently dominated by the Chinese OEM thanks to a rich and diverse portfolio of products offering stellar price/quality ratios.

The newly unveiled Redmi Y2 is no exception, basically replicating the premium design and more than respectable features of the China-exclusive Redmi S2 at a regional MSRP of Rs. 9,999 and up.

That equates to around $150, including 3 gigs of memory and 32 of internal storage space, while a 4/64GB variant is set to go on sale next Tuesday, June 12, at 12,999 rupees, or $195 or so.

Both Xiaomi Redmi Y2 configurations boast AI-enhanced dual 12 + 5MP rear-facing cameras and a single 16MP selfie shooter also capable of various AI-based tricks, with a reasonably speedy octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor found under the hood, alongside a 3,000mAh battery.

“Designed for the youth”, the 6-inch Redmi Y2 comes with a brushed metallic finish and “decorating” top and bottom lines, squeezing a trendy 2:1 HD+ screen into a relatively compact body weighing an overall 170 grams.

Available in eye-catching gold, rose gold and grey paint jobs, the handset also runs Android Oreo with MIUI 9.5 on top on the software side of things, making plenty of Western-based “power users” green with envy.