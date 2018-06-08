When it comes to the need for speed, BlackBerry thinks it has introduced a new interface paradigm that removes one Android screen from the experience entirely. Also, will this new hardware combination on the KEY2 really still deliver two-day battery life as its predecessor did? We have our questions, we’ll try and get some answers.

Plus, WWDC happened on Tuesday, so we’ll give you a low-down of what we think the biggest takeaways are. ZTE is out of the frying pan and into the fire while Qualcomm and Sprint have their own splashes in the pool. We chat with friend of the show Andrew Wallace on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 7:00pm Eastern on June 8th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 308

Recording Date

June 8, 2018

Hosts

Jules Wang

Jaime Rivera

Guest

Andrew Wallace

BlackBerry KEY2

We discuss all the specs and hardware tricks of the BlackBerry KEY2. If you’re in New York, you’re missing out on your chance to get one for free.

News

WWDC 2018

•

