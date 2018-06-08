WWDC 2018 and BlackBerry’s KEY2 success | #PNWeekly 308 (LIVE at 7p ET)
When it comes to the need for speed, BlackBerry thinks it has introduced a new interface paradigm that removes one Android screen from the experience entirely. Also, will this new hardware combination on the KEY2 really still deliver two-day battery life as its predecessor did? We have our questions, we’ll try and get some answers.
Plus, WWDC happened on Tuesday, so we’ll give you a low-down of what we think the biggest takeaways are. ZTE is out of the frying pan and into the fire while Qualcomm and Sprint have their own splashes in the pool. We chat with friend of the show Andrew Wallace on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 7:00pm Eastern on June 8th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 308
Direct Download
Recording Date
June 8, 2018
Hosts
Guest
BlackBerry KEY2
We discuss all the specs and hardware tricks of the BlackBerry KEY2. If you’re in New York, you’re missing out on your chance to get one for free.
News
- ZTE: The imports ban is over, but the troubles aren’t
- Huawei: Congress roasting Google via Huawei over Project Maven
- Snapdragon 850: The next-gen Windows on ARM chip
- Sprint: Unlimited Kickstart is a summer splashback at an MVNO
- LCD iPhone: Displays cutting corners, causing delays and despair?
- Essential Phone: It’s a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter of the worst sort
WWDC 2018
- iOS 12: Performance bumps and screen-time nudges
- Siri: Shortcuts make a dumb tool faster
- ARKit 2: Play around in the same space as others!
- Face ID: Alternate appearance and iPad adoption soon?
- watchOS 5: Not coming to the Apple Watch Edition & co.
