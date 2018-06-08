Android

Verizon follows T-Mobile’s suit with slew of Father’s Day BOGO deals of its own

Contents
Advertisement

It’s typically not as easy to find heavily discounted gadgets around Father’s Day as it is to buy some of the hottest mobile phones, wearable devices and laptops on the cheap ahead of Mother’s Day, but this year, both T-Mobile and Verizon are treating the world’s greatest dads to BOGO deals on flagship handsets.

For a limited time only, Big Red offers iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus shoppers a free additional 64GB iPhone 8 unit. No trade-in required, no catches and no strings attached… aside from having to get a new line of service and receiving the $700 savings in the form of bill credit applied to your account over a period of 24 months.

You can also buy a recently unveiled LG G7 ThinQ and get one free or BOGO Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Google’s Pixel 2 and the Moto Z2 Force Edition. Meanwhile, those willing to pay for a Galaxy S9+ copy are looking at an $800 markdown on a second S9 or S9+ device, whereas a Pixel 2 XL comes with $650 off an extra Pixel 2 or 2 XL. Finally, if you buy a Galaxy Note 8, you get $800 off an S9, S9+ or another Note 8.

What more could you want? If the answer is decent savings on select tablets and wearable devices, Verizon has you covered as well. Just don’t expect to be making the deal of a lifetime here, and don’t forget to carefully examine the fine print before pulling the trigger.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
17%
Like It
0%
Want It
17%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Source
Verizon
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Android, Apple, BOGO, BOGO deals, Deals, father's day, Father's Day deals, G7 ThinQ, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, iOS, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, LG, News, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).