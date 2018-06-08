It’s typically not as easy to find heavily discounted gadgets around Father’s Day as it is to buy some of the hottest mobile phones, wearable devices and laptops on the cheap ahead of Mother’s Day, but this year, both T-Mobile and Verizon are treating the world’s greatest dads to BOGO deals on flagship handsets.

For a limited time only, Big Red offers iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus shoppers a free additional 64GB iPhone 8 unit. No trade-in required, no catches and no strings attached… aside from having to get a new line of service and receiving the $700 savings in the form of bill credit applied to your account over a period of 24 months.

You can also buy a recently unveiled LG G7 ThinQ and get one free or BOGO Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Google’s Pixel 2 and the Moto Z2 Force Edition. Meanwhile, those willing to pay for a Galaxy S9+ copy are looking at an $800 markdown on a second S9 or S9+ device, whereas a Pixel 2 XL comes with $650 off an extra Pixel 2 or 2 XL. Finally, if you buy a Galaxy Note 8, you get $800 off an S9, S9+ or another Note 8.

What more could you want? If the answer is decent savings on select tablets and wearable devices, Verizon has you covered as well. Just don’t expect to be making the deal of a lifetime here, and don’t forget to carefully examine the fine print before pulling the trigger.