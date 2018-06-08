After recently unveiling a China-exclusive Galaxy S8 derivation of sorts powered by an upper mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC, Samsung has also taken the wraps off a non-flagship Galaxy A9 Star that shares an ultra-wide 6.2-inch or so “Infinity” screen with the GS9+.

The display resolution is downgraded, just like on the Galaxy S Light Luxury, to 2220 x 1080 pixels, while the dual rear-facing cameras are positioned differently than the S9 Plus’s two main shooters.

We’re looking at iPhone X-style placement here, with a centered fingerprint scanner that strikes us as somewhat unusual in terms of both shape and height. Interestingly, the A9 Star’s rear snappers boast 24 and 16 megapixels, with a single 24MP sensor in charge of selfie action, and yes, a side-mounted Bixby button present for the first time on a mid-range Galaxy handset.

But this is obviously no pushover, packing Snapdragon 660 processing power, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, as well as a substantial 3700mAh battery. All things considered, the Galaxy A9 Star is not overpriced either, fetching the rough equivalent of $465 (2,999 yuan) in the world’s largest smartphone market.

China is also getting a $310 or so (1,999 yuan) Galaxy A9 Star Lite that’s essentially nothing more than a rebranded A6+, which means it’s got a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED “Infinity Display”, Snapdragon 450 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 16 + 5MP rear-facing cameras, a 24MP selfie shooter, and 3500mAh cell. That’s also not a bad quality/price ratio.