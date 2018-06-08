Other OS

No more carrier surprises according to new FCC rules

Contents
Advertisement

The FCC has approved new rules against two dubious practices in the wireless industry: slamming, the unauthorized transfer of an account from one carrier to another, and; cramming, the addition of unauthorized charges onto a customer’s bill.

Slamming has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months after some consumers found that they were locked out of their accounts because malicious actors provided enough evidence to bypass poor security checks at the carrier level. Often times, it’s the carriers themselves that use tactics such as audio splicing to make it sound like the customer is agreeing to a new contract when, in fact, they were responding to an unrelated solicitous call. More carriers have begun to implement specific passcodes to allow for privileged account actions such as cancellation.

With the new rules, companies that abuse verification procedures will be banned from using those procedures for five years. However, the commission also approved the removal of customer authorization for each new service they may want to purchase, calling the process confusing.

In addition, a ban on cramming is now in writing whereas prior to today it would still be considered an infraction on fair trade policy to be enforced by local governments and the FTC.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Engadget
Source
FCC
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
carriers, FCC, Law, News, scam, US
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.