Blass: Samsung Galaxy Watch with Wear OS not what it seems

There’s more than what meets the eye and whoever saw what was on the wrists of some Samsung employees probably has to realize this now.

Evan Blass, who filed a scouting report on Twitter that some of those employees were wearing Samsung Gear-like watches running Google’s own Wear OS, has updated to say that the units were a gift from Google and not an organic Samsung product.

The first report of a Galaxy Watch came from Chinese tech analyst Ice Universe.

We’re not clear on whether the Galaxy Watch or the Gear S4 (or similar) name will be retained, but we’re still looking at a characteristic circular Samsung wristwatch with rotating bezel. It’ll probably have Tizen, though.

