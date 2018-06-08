Are these really the specs of the Motorola One Power?

With the speculation of the Motorola One Power perhaps becoming a new Android One device to look out for and the revelation of the Lenovo Z5 as something that could resemble the Motorola One Power.

Some of that similarity could come right down to the specifications and it seems like TechieNize has acquired some of that data, if only in a somewhat doubtful and janky screen capture. The device features a 6.2-inch 2280 x 1080 display (19:9 aspect ratio), a slightly different size to the Lenovo Z5’s.

The Power and Z5 will reportedly share the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, an 8-megapixel selfie sensor, a standard 64GB option of storage and Android 8.1 Oreo. The Power will drop from 6GB of RAM to 4GB, the 16- and 8-megapixel dual cameras at the back go to 12- and 5-megapixels with aperture of f/1.8 and f/2, respectively. There’s a 3,780mAh battery that is compatible with Motorola’s 18W TurboPower fast charge system.

It looks like we’re getting a slightly downgraded Lenovo Z5 in the Motorola One Power, which is somewhat striking given all the purported visual similarities they have. We’ll just have to find out more sooner or later.