After failing to set the world on fire with a highly anticipated iPhone X that couldn’t manage to reach its ambitious sales goals, Apple is reportedly being “quite conservative in terms of placing new orders” for the “all-screen” handset’s fall 2018 sequels.

Although there are three iOS devices in the pipeline with almost imperceptible display borders and TrueDepth camera-housing notches, at least two of which are also widely expected to adopt OLED technology, their current production objective circles 80 million units.

That’s a lot of phones by many standards, but this time last year, Apple was apparently looking to manufacture a combined 100 million iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus devices. It’s unclear how many have actually been sold thus far, as the 7 and 7 Plus remain surprisingly popular in certain budget-focused markets.

But a 20 percent drop in component orders obviously signals drastically reduced confidence in the commercial success of the future iPhone generation, hurting Apple’s stock value in the short term, as well as the financial prosperity of various key suppliers in the long run.

Of course, leading partners like Foxconn and Samsung probably have nothing to worry about, with the former tipped to handle the assembly of most 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED 2018 iPhones, and the latter likely to monopolize display production again.

Foxconn will also share the 6.1-inch LCD’s manufacturing contract with Pegatron and Wistron, while Japan Display and LG should be in charge of the lower-cost variant’s panel supply.

By the way, those issues threatening the early release of the 6.1-incher will probably be ironed out in the near future, which means all three iPhone X follow-ups could see daylight in September after all.