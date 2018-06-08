Another LG Watch Timepiece at the FCC or maybe something else?

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology is looking over documents from LG filed for the W319. It features an FCC ID badge in the software of the device and it very much looks like it’s a Wear OS device.

So, how does the W319 relate to the W315 that was also recently passed into the regulator and how do those relate to the LG Watch Timepiece that’s talked about for imminent release? There’s not much connecting the dots so far — all we can reiterate are spec rumors about the device: a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of memory with IP68 rating and a 1.2-inch display below physical measurement arms.

Summer is approaching fast and we still have little semblance of reality with this product.