No more missteps allowed: Verizon readies Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Oreo updates again
Verizon probably can’t afford to send out the wrong signals to Oreo-eager Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners locked on the nation’s largest wireless network twice, so even though the two phones’ Android 8.0 updates don’t appear to be rolling out yet, it’s officially happening.
Break out the champagne and assume the celebratory dance position, as Big Red’s support webpages are detailing the S7 and S7 Edge’s Oreo release notes… again. Alas, you’re still looking at outdated April 1 security patches, but the major highlights are all there, from background limits to autofill, picture-in-picture mode, app notification dots, and Dual Messenger functionality.
If the highly anticipated and long overdue OS promotions do begin their over-the-air delivery today, as seems reasonable to expect, Verizon will become the first US carrier to upgrade 2016’s Galaxy S7 duo for the second time.
That obviously means there will be no official Android P love for the GS7 and S7 Edge, so as much as you hated those recent delays and missteps, system stability must come first. Let’s hope the unexpected reboots experienced by a “limited number” of international users for a short period of time have indeed been sorted out.
If that’s the case, it’s now AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile’s move.