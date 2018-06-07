TCL giving away a BlackBerry KEY2 every hour during its New York pop-up

After launching the BlackBerry KEY2 today, TCL has a long weekend planned for itself with a pop-up showroom at the Industria events space in New York.

The room will be running June 8 and 9 from 10am to 7pm each day. You’ll get to test out the clickier keys, the Speed Key and the dual cameras for yourself and get the full spiel from associates — though you’ll be well-educated yourself if you watch our hands-on video!

But the cool thing about the event is that TCL will be giving away a BlackBerry KEY2 unit for every hour the room is open. That’s 18 devices up for grabs if you can make it down to the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City either tomorrow or Saturday.