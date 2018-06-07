After releasing a “Premium” Xperia XZ variant with a 4K UHD screen in the first half of 2017 and a “regular” XZ1 limited at 1080p resolution during the year’s latter stages, Sony kicked 2018 off by unveiling the FHD+ Xperia XZ2, and then quickly doubled down on the rear camera while also bumping up the display quality of the XZ2 Premium.

That’s hardly the world’s most consistent flagship launch schedule, and believe it or not, rumor has it the Xperia XZ3 will see daylight by the end of this year as well. Specifically, at the IFA Berlin trade show in late August, which would be only a few weeks on the heels of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 announcement.

A leaked spec sheet that we obviously can’t verify just yet appears to hint at an interesting combination of XZ2 and XZ2 Premium features. If real, Sony’s “next big thing” would purportedly retain the screen size, resolution, overall height and width of the non-Premium XZ2, while borrowing the 19 + 12MP dual rear-facing cameras from the 4K-capable powerhouse.

Speaking of power, the XZ3, XZ2 and XZ2 Premium should share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with a generous 6GB RAM, and either 64 or 128GB internal storage space on the upcoming FHD+ 5.7-incher.

Perhaps the most exciting rumored details are the reduced 10.1mm thickness and 183 grams weight of the Sony Xperia XZ3, which somehow would allow for a small upgrade in battery capacity, from XZ2’s 3180 to 3240mAh.

Everything else looks plausible, from Android 8.1 Oreo software to microSD support, a single 13MP selfie shooter, USB Type-C port, and IP68 water and dust resistance. But do we need another (possibly overpriced) high-end Xperia phone already?