Coming soon to B&H: ‘North American’ Nokia 3.1 variant priced at $159

In a bold attempt to aggressively expand a Nokia-branded smartphone portfolio only revived last year, Finland-based HMD Global unveiled no less than five new handsets at MWC 2018 back in February, including a “dumb” but buzzworthy 8110 4G reboot.

Just a few months later, the X6 came to keep up with a certain Apple-inspired trend, and last week, three more “rapidly” upgraded Androids also saw daylight. Yet on Nokia’s official US website, a modest grand total of four mobile devices are currently listed as available.

We’re talking the basic 3G-enabled Nokia 3310, humble 5-inch Nokia 2 smartphone with Snapdragon 212 processing power, last year’s Nokia 6, and this year’s Nokia 6, aka the 6.1.

There’s nothing under “coming soon” either, and HMD wasn’t exactly detail-focused when vaguely announcing the “global average retail prices” of the 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1. As it turns out, an official North American variant of the low to mid-end Nokia 3.1 is indeed in the pipeline, looking to fetch a fairly reasonable $159 at B&H Photo Video.

The “new release” is not technically up for grabs yet, but “global” availability is supposed to start sometime this month, so there’s definitely hope for at least a pre-order kick-off in the very near future.

Unlocked and compatible with GSM networks, the 5.2-incher will apparently be sold by B&H in your choice of black/chrome, blue/copper or white/iron combinations, packing 2GB RAM across the board while holding up to 16 gigs of data internally.

With “diamond-cut” aluminum sides, a trendy 2:1 HD+ display, “secure and up-to-date” Android One software, and a powerful octa-core processor, the Nokia 3.1 arguably punches above its price bracket. Let’s just hope you’ll actually be able to order the thing soon enough.

