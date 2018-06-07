Marc Jacobs is the latest fashion label to release a simple, stylish Wear OS smartwatch
This is probably not the best time to join the struggling smartwatch market, and even veteran wearable device manufacturers like LG and Samsung appear to be holding off their next-gen Android Wear efforts, presumably until Qualcomm releases that long overdue Snapdragon 2100 SoC upgrade.
But the namesake label of American fashion designer Marc Jacobs clearly targets a different audience than that prospective Galaxy Watch, which is why the Riley Touchscreen still lacks a number of details typical tech enthusiasts would find essential.
The traditional fashion brand’s first touchscreen gadget confusingly carries the same Riley name as both a “timeless and classic” women’s watch, and a hybrid smartwatch unveiled just last year, which costs $175 with a very basic set of “intelligent” features and “up to 6 months” of battery life.
Obviously, the new $295 Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen smartwatch downgrades the endurance time to a maximum of 24 hours, with a magnetic wireless puck capable of fully charging it in around three hours.
There’s no mention of built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring abilities or NFC support for wrist payments, but the 1.19-inch AMOLED display looks pretty sharp, and you also get everything that makes
Android Wear Wear OS decently convenient nowadays, from Google Assistant voice commands to third-party app downloads, Google Fit functionality, and smartphone notifications.
Marc Jacobs-admiring fashionistas are likely to be pleased by the simple, stylish, versatile design of the latest Riley model, as well as the 1,000+ watch face options available, and the gold-tone, rose gold-tone and black case choices with accompanying white, taupe and black silicone straps respectively. Still, it’s hard to find something truly special about this somewhat generic fashion-first smartwatch.