Save big on lightning cables (3-pack) — less than $17

The only thing better than one lightning cable is three lightning cables! When you have three cables, you can have one for all of the most important charging locations. Keep one at your office, home, and car so that you never run out of battery again. Get the 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cable (3-pack) today for just $16.99 with the price drop.

With MFi-certifications, these lightning cables are built to stand the test of time. You’ll get optimal charging speeds without having to pay the normal price of an Apple lightning cable.

Hurry and get the 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cable while supplies last. With the current price drop of 83% off, you can get the cables for just $16.99.

by Christopher Jin