HTC records dismal May, though there’s reason for hope

HTC has recorded another dismal month of revenues. The Taiwanese tech manufacturer reported NT$2.445 billion (US$82.1 million) for the month, down some 46 percent from last year. On a positive note, it’s up 16.5 percent sequentially, but it continues a depressing slide with the year-to-date total also down a dramatic 44 percent.

Oddly enough, the flagship U11 device launched last year in mid-May while the U12+ was revealed on May 23 — we’re well into the pre-order process yet, so next month’s numbers may be more telling. Then again, we would more likely count super-niche phone releases to help in differentiating the company a bit more.

That said, the company has only made more than NT$3 billion in a month once this year and that was in January. It turns out that a US$1.1 billion infusion from Google in exchange for 2,000 hardware engineers will do little in terms of immediate impact to turn around the ailing company.