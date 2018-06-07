Essential Phone now publicly on Android P beta track
After running a flash-only developer preview of Android P for its first and only smartphone, Essential has now moved onto a public beta process for the Essential Phone.
It’s only a substantive change in name as the images will still need to be downloaded and flashed — users are guided through a fastboot ADB process. Existing Developer Preview users are getting an over-the-air update.
Android P is moving from Dev Preview to Beta on Essential Phone! This update, rolling out now, includes the latest Android P code integration, improved adaptive brightness range, various stability fixes and June Security Patches. Learn more here: https://t.co/LWeH1iWrKq pic.twitter.com/PPnRD3YpIy
— Essential (@essential) June 7, 2018
The company confirmed to Android Police that the update brings the latest Android P Developer Preview 3 (Pixel beta 2) changes in addition to as the June security patches.
Andy Rubin recently was reported to have considered strategic options for Essential including selling the company.