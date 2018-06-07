Congress mad at Google for dropping Project Maven, keeping Huawei partnership

Sanctions violator ZTE might have saved from ruin above the halting hands of Congress members, but Huawei remains enemy number one in the cybersecurity theatre.

Last week, Google reportedly made it known to the Department of Defense that it would stop its involvement on Project Maven, an artificial intelligence program scanning and categorizing subjects in military drone surveillance footage. It seems that defense hawks in Congress aren’t too happy and are looking to roast the search giant.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a group of legislators plan to air out Google’s relationship with Chinese telecommunications and consumer tech company Huawei, which has been squeezed by politicians over its ties with the People’s Liberation Army as well as handling of consumer data. Huawei has denied those links and malpractices, but it is reported that carriers were pressured to not carry the company’s flagship smartphone this year.

As to the initiatives in question, one of them may be Huawei’s participation in Google’s continued roll-out of Android Messages as the standard Android SMS and RCS solution. Huawei announced that it would provide RCS servers to carriers that wanted them — worrying US intelligence officials who have warned networks against implementing Huawei equipment.