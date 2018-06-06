Android

Vivo NEX S with Snapdragon 845 and SD710-powered NEX slowly come into focus

The Chinese makers of the world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint recognition technology have been building hype for quite some time now around a nearly bezelless handset conceptually named APEX.

Unlike Lenovo, Vivo doesn’t appear to be joking around, targeting a new record-setting screen-to-body ratio of close to 95 percent, with no notch, essentially no top border and a very small chin photographed on commercial NEX units. Or is it the Vivo NEX S that’s supposed to get rid of bezels almost entirely, while the “regular” NEX retains a more conventional “FullView” look?

Either way, the X21 and V9’s iPhone X-inspired screen cutout is out of the equation, with a unique retractable front camera tipped for the higher-end, thinner-bezel variant, and a Mi MIX-style selfie shooter likely to be integrated into the bottom right corner of the humbler model.

For the record, the lower-end, lower-cost Vivo NEX is expected to pack a hot new Snapdragon 710 processor, alongside at least 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and a more than respectable 3320mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the NEX S has been benchmarked featuring a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 845 SoC and a whopping 8GB RAM, which other sources say will be paired with up to 256GB local digital hoarding room, a massive 4000mAh cell, fitting 6.6-inch display, and a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.

We’ll find out exactly how much the Vivo NEX and Vivo NEX S will cost in less than a week, but it’s probably best to prepare for the worst. The same goes for commercial availability, even in China, where only a limited number of nearly borderless units are likely to go on sale in the near future.

