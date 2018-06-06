Android

Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in all its leaked factory CAD-based glory

Contents
Advertisement

A world-class smartphone leaker never discriminates based on the OS powering the potential subject of a high-profile exposé, and French tech blogger turned tipster extraordinaire Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks over on Twitter, seems to be giving the Galaxy Note 9 the same level of attention as those next-gen “all-screen” iPhones.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new S Pen-wielding flagship handset as early as August 9, and according to fresh inside information, the Note 9 will indeed look very similar to its predecessor.

There’s no need to imagine the differences anymore, as a slew of high-quality factory CAD-based renders claim to show Samsung’s “next big thing” in all its glory today.

The most notable design revision is without a doubt a repositioned fingerprint reader, although that obviously means the Galaxy Note 9 will not be able to integrate the biometric sensor directly into its “Infinity Display.” Its largely unchanged 6.3-inch or so display, rumor has it, to be squeezed into a body measuring 161.9 x 76.3mm, which would be wider than both the Note 8 and S9+, as well as taller than the latter but slightly shorter than the former.

Meanwhile, the current plan is to pack a battery as hefty as 3,850mAh, even if that entails a thicker 8.8mm profile, but nothing’s set in stone just yet. Well, except for the same old buttons and ports in the same old locations, fortunately still including a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The physical fingerprint scanner will be slotted below the horizontally-arranged dual rear cameras, so basically, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to take important design cues from both the Note 8 and S9 Plus. But will the S Pen be enough to help it stand out from the Galaxy S9+?

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
OnLeaks (Twitter)
Source
91mobiles
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).